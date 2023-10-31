Ukraine’s success in battle for Black Sea is what will be in history books - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 615th day of the war with the Russian Federation.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The modern world is arranged in such a way that it gets used to success too quickly. When full-scale aggression began, many in the world expected that Ukraine would not stand. Now the tremendous things that our people, all our warriors, do, are taken for granted. Ukraine's success in the battle for the Black Sea is something that will be in the history books, although not as often discussed now. But... No matter what, we have to do our part - defend our state, Ukrainian independence, our life, our culture, Ukrainian freedom. And we will!" Zelenskyy said.

