Russia will not win battle for Black Sea, our operations are reaching more and more distant borders, - Zelenskyy

On the occasion of the International Black Sea Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Defenders of Ukraine and awarded them with state awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the President's Office.

He noted that on this day, Ukraine celebrates the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers who changed the situation in the Black Sea in favor of our country and the international order.

"The battle for the Black Sea is still ongoing, but we can already be sure that Russia will not win this battle. The Ukrainians did not allow the enemy to use the Black Sea as a springboard for landing forces and attacks against our southern regions," the Head of State emphasized.

Zelenskyy recalled that by liberating Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island-ed.), Ukrainian soldiers ensured the return of Ukraine's control over the western part of the Black Sea.

"Our naval drones, our missiles are gradually destroying the Russian Navy. And our operations in the Black Sea are gradually reaching more and more distant borders," the Head of State added.

According to him, the Ukrainian alternative "grain corridor" is also the merit of those who develop and test Ukrainian weapons, protect Ukrainian ports and protect the sky, and, of course, those who perform combat missions directly at sea and destroy the enemy.

Read more: Netherlands was first outside G7 to start work on security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy























The President is convinced that the Black Sea will become an example of how Ukraine is able to restore security - for itself and its partners.

Zelenskyy called to remember every Ukrainian soldier who lay down his life clearing our sea of occupiers.

Watch more: Zelenskyy awarded Order of Golden Star to families of fallen defenders: Twenty-one Heroes of Ukraine. VIDEO

The participants honored with a minute of silence all the dead defenders of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that today our state thanks those who destroyed Russian warships, developed domestic weapons, in particular naval drones, protected Ukrainian ports and ships, and demined the sea in those corridors that are very necessary for global food security.

In particular, servicemen representing the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the Security Service of Ukraine received three presidential awards "Cross of Military Merit" from the Head of State.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the Order of Merit of the III degree, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree, the Order of Courage of the III degree, and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

Read more: There is evidence that it was Russian troops who launched missile attack on Hroza village in Kharkiv region - UN Monitoring Mission

The Head of State wished the awardees, safety, health for their relatives and friends, and victory to all Ukrainians.