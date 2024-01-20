SOF destroy Russian Fara-PV radar station with drone strike. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Southern sector destroyed a Russian Fara-PV radar station using an attack drone.

The special forces posted the video on their official Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"While conducting reconnaissance in the southern direction, the crew of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces discovered a portable radar station "Farah-PV". As a result of a fire strike by an attack drone, the enemy radar station was destroyed," the statement said.

