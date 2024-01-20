ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8975 visitors online
News Video War
5 643 1

SOF destroy Russian Fara-PV radar station with drone strike. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Southern sector destroyed a Russian Fara-PV radar station using an attack drone.

The special forces posted the video on their official Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"While conducting reconnaissance in the southern direction, the crew of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces discovered a portable radar station "Farah-PV". As a result of a fire strike by an attack drone, the enemy radar station was destroyed," the statement said.

Watch more: DIU attacked expensive occupiers’ SAM with drone - Russians tried to shoot down Ukrainian drone with missile but missed. VIDEO

Author: 

radar locator (35) elimination (4985) SOF (276)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 