ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9030 visitors online
News Video War
11 948 50

Border guards from Stugna destroy enemy BMP-2 at distance of 4 kilometres. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut sector, Luhansk troops destroyed an occupier’s BMP-2 using a Stugna anti-tank system. The distance to the target was about 4 kilometres.

This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Occupiers shelled residential area in Kurakhove with Grad rockets, one person killed, one wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1071) Bakhmut (798) APC_ (296)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 