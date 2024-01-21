Border guards from Stugna destroy enemy BMP-2 at distance of 4 kilometres. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut sector, Luhansk troops destroyed an occupier’s BMP-2 using a Stugna anti-tank system. The distance to the target was about 4 kilometres.
This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password