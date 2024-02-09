Enemy infantry fighting vehicle explodes after hitting anti-tank mine. VIDEO

An enemy infantry fighting vehicle and its crew were blown to pieces after hitting an anti-tank mine.

According to Censor.NET, the moment the mine was hit was published on social media.

"The anti-tank mine worked perfectly. The Russian armoured personnel carrier and its crew were blown up in the air. Parts of the armoured vehicle went up tens of metres," - the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

