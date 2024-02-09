Soldiers of Assault Brigade "Liut (Fury - ed. note)" appealed to police officers to join ranks of unit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the United Assault Brigade of the National Police Liut (Fury - ed. note)" appealed to fellow police officers to join the ranks of the unit.

The relevant appeal was published on the brigade's website, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear police colleagues, as part of the "Liut (Fury - ed. note)" National Police Brigade, we have been performing extremely difficult combat missions at the front for almost a year now. Investigators, operatives, district police officers, patrol officers, cynologists, and special police officers have been persistently destroying the enemy! During this time, we have convinced everyone that the police are really at war and have succeeded in certain areas of the frontline!

Even those who joined the brigade from civilian professions became police officers and took the oath of allegiance to our country and the Ukrainian people. At this crucial moment, when the enemy attacked, we must be loyal, courageous and brave! Join us, we are waiting for you in the brigade!" the address reads.

As a reminder, on 5 February, a video of a conflict in the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region was posted on social media, showing the deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk region regional police department, Volodymyr Bohonis, arguing allegedly over the fact that special forces officers refused to go to war as part of the "Liut (Fury - ed. note)" assault brigade.

Subsequently, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksandr Fatsevych said that the special police regiment, whose members refused to fight as part of the "Liut (Fury - ed. note)" assault brigade, would be disbanded and the special forces would be transferred to 'Luty' in accordance with the law.