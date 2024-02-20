Occupant dies in field after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO 18+
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade " Mahura" eliminated the occupier who was running along a field road.
According to Censor.NET, a recording of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier published on social media shows a UAV hit and the agony of the occupier.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
