Ukraine receives new M113 armored personnel carriers from partners equipped to evacuate wounded from battlefield. VIDEO

Defence forces receive new M113 armoured personnel carriers equipped to evacuate wounded from the battlefield

This was announced by the Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

According to Umierov, dozens of these evacuation armoured vehicles have already arrived in Ukraine. Several hundred more are expected in the near future.

"Tracked vehicles have a much higher cross-country ability, so in off-road conditions, it is this kind of equipment that the troops need the most. We are already sending armoured vehicles to evacuate the wounded to combat units," the minister said.

