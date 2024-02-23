Umierov and Syrskyi visited first recruitment center in Lviv. VIDEO

Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Ukrainian Army recruitment center in Lviv.

The minister posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Employees of the center are already talking about the first success stories and (and this still happens) about the fears of some visitors - whether they are issued summonses here," the minister said.

Umierov emphasized that recruiters are not military personnel and do not have the authority to issue summonses. Their job is to help find vacancies in the Ukrainian Defense Forces and provide advice.

According to the minister, five recruiters work in the Lviv center. Among them are those who have served in the military and those who have come from the IT sector and want to apply their experience in a new direction.

On February 12, Lviv opened Ukraine's first army recruitment center, which is independent of recruitment centers. This is a pilot project of the Ministry of Defense and the Lviv City Council.

Here, recruiters provide information on vacancies, provide counseling and career guidance tests, and accompany candidates on their way to being appointed to a position in the army.