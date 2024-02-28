Bodies of occupiers lie in "liberated" Avdiivka. VIDEO
A video was published online showing the occupier filming the bodies of the killed Russian soldiers lying in the occupied Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the surviving occupiers. At least four bodies are captured on a small piece of land.
"Liberated" Avdiivka. The bodies of Russian soldiers are still lying here. They are being filmed on a smartphone by the Russian Armed Forces who survived the meat grinder, but no one is in a hurry to collect, pack, and send the dead invaders home," the author of the video notes in the commentary to the video.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
