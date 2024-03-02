ENG
Aerial bombers destroy Russian IFV with precise drop of ammunition, on armour of which lies eliminated occupier. VIDEO

Aerial bombers of the Shadow unit destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle in the Avdiivka direction with a precision drone strike.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

