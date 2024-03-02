Aerial bombers destroy Russian IFV with precise drop of ammunition, on armour of which lies eliminated occupier. VIDEO
Aerial bombers of the Shadow unit destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle in the Avdiivka direction with a precision drone strike.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password