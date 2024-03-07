Volunteers from more than 50 countries serve in International Legion of DIU. VIDEO

Volunteers from more than 50 countries serve in the International Legion of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

This was announced on the anniversary of the International Legion, Censor.NET reports.

The Legion has united volunteers from more than 50 countries who, after the full-scale invasion, came to the aid of Ukrainians and fought against the troops of terrorist Russia," the statement said.

The DIU's ranks include experienced soldiers, veterans of special operations forces, and other military units from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, and other countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

"The defense of Kyiv, battles in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions - the Legion soldiers took part in all hotspots of confrontation with Moscow and continue to fight bravely against the enemy," the DIU stressed.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine calls to join the ranks of the International Legion.