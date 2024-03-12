People in military uniforms are shoving two men in civilian clothes into minibus: "People, call police!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing two men in civilian clothes trying to escape from a minibus bearing the symbols of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the men in civilian clothes are calling on passers-by to report the incident to the police. They are stopped by a man in military uniform, who is trying to close the back door of the minibus and waving at someone.

The car has a traditional dark green color for a military vehicle and non-military license plates that begin with VS4801. The last two letters of the car's license plate cannot be seen in the recording. The author of the publication notes that the video shows the "work" of the TCR and SS (Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support) employees in the Kirovohrad region.

