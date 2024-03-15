Ukrainian crew of M2A2 Bradley APC"unwinds" Russian APC-82A in close combat near Avdiivka. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of an American M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle destroyed a Russian APC-82A in close combat near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the battle was posted on social media.

"This is how yesterday's destruction of a Russian APC-82A near Avdiivka looked like from the commander's seat of an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. Our vehicle jumped out of an ambush and from a short distance of a few dozen meters unwound the enemy's equipment in close combat. Bradley continues to prove itself as one of the best vehicles in the war!" the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

