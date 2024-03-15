Drone hits enemy APC-82A with occupants on armor. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator from the "Flying Skull" unit hit an enemy APC-82A in the Avdiivka direction, which was densely manned by Russian infantry.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. According to the video, there were at least a dozen occupants on the armor.

