Destruction of Russian UAV in southern direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Kherson air defense missile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian drone in the southern direction.
The corresponding video was published by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
