ATACMS hit training ground of Ruscist in occupied Luhansk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders attacked a camp and training ground of Russian troops in the occupied Luhansk region with ATACMS missiles.

For example, the Defence Forces attacked the Russian occupiers' training ground in the Luhansk region with American MGM-140 ATACMS cluster missiles.

It is preliminarily known that it took place near the village of Rohove, 90 km from the front line. There were three "arrivals".

The video shows the Russians lined up at the training ground, and the Ruscists' equipment was also deployed there.

Transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The MGM-140A is an M39 (ATACMS Block I) ballistic missile with a range of 165 km. It also has a powerful 950-round M74 warhead.

On 17 October 2023, the White House officially confirmed the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

According to media reports, it was only about 20 units.

At the same time, the Pentagon said that Ukraine could use ATACMS only for strikes on the occupied territories.

It is known that in April, the Defence Forces attacked an airfield in occupied Dzhankoy with MGM-140 ATACMS missiles.

The media also reported that in March 2024, the United States handed over more than a hundred ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

