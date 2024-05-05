Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on Easter: We believe: God has chevron with Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. VIDEO

On the morning of 5 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated all citizens on the bright holiday of the Lord’s Resurrection.

The Head of State reminds that Easter symbolizes the liberation of the human soul from the slavery of evil and darkness and the victory of good and justice, the victory of life over death.

"The Bible teaches us to love our neighbor. And today has shown us the true meaning of this word. When even hundreds of kilometers away from each other, we support and help each other. We protect each other. We pray for each other. When we have all become closer to each other, each other's neighbors," he said.

"And our former neighbor, who was always trying to be our brother, is distant to us forever. He broke all the commandments, demanded our house, and came to kill us. The world sees this. God knows it. And we believe that God has a chevron with the Ukrainian flag on his shoulder. Therefore, with such an ally, life will definitely defeat death," Zelenskyy adds.

