Bradley infantry fighting vehicle destroyed Russian T-80 tank with TOW missile. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian T-80 tank with a TOW anti-tank missile using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
The corresponding video was published on the page of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
