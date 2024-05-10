95th Brigade, which is fighting back against ruscists in direction of Kreminna, asks for help with purchase of pickup truck. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 95th Brigade, who are defending Ukraine in the area of Kreminna, are asking for help in collecting money for a pick-up truck, which they need to carry out their combat missions.
This was announced by the founder of the UA.HELP volunteer centre Yuriy Levchenko, Censor.NET reports.
The soldiers ask for a pick-up truck. They need it to replace a combat vehicle that was lost as a result of a Russian shell. Currently, they are defending Ukraine near Terny in the direction of Kreminna, so they need the vehicle to carry out combat missions.
Those who make a deposit at Monobank in multiples of UAH 200 and UAH 300 will be able to take part in the draws.
"If you are not making a contribution from Monobank, be sure to include your phone number in the purpose of payment, otherwise we will not be able to contact you if you win!" - Levchenko added.
Details to help
A separate Monobank "jar" for a pickup truck for the 95th Brigade:
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/ySPTcZcAw
Bank card number: 5375411213481463
Details of UA.HELP:
Privat: 4731219619498052
PayPal: [email protected]
The details of the legal entity of the Charitable Foundation "UA.HELP" are available here.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password