Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy APC with crew in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

A group of Russian occupants and an enemy infantry fighting vehicle were eliminated during a Russian attack in the Kharkiv sector shortly after crossing the state border of Ukraine.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, we wrote that the Russian occupiers' attempted offensive in the Kharkiv region is aimed at pulling up the forces and reserves of Ukrainian troops to a new direction of the front line.

