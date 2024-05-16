Russian commanders kick with their legs and shoot with machine-gun to motivate subordinate soldier to storm Ukrainian positions. VIDEO

The drone operators of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" filmed motivational "speeches" of two Russian commanders addressed to the occupier, who refused to storm Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the refuser is kicked and shot with a machine gun over his head. After that, the occupier submissively puts on a helmet and is the first to go into battle.

This practice of motivating Russian infantry was not the first time this was filmed. The drone operators of the Carpathian Sich unit published a video of the Russian occupier beating two of his subordinates with a stick at a combat position.

In the recording, two occupants calmly take turns approaching the place of execution and receive their portion of blows. One of them received 12 blows with a stick below the back and one punch in the face, while the other received fewer blows - 11.

