"Volchansk in two days": captured occupier tells about tasks of Russian army group in north of Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Captured occupier Andriy Yurgens from the 138th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces said that the Russian army group in the north of Kharkiv region was tasked with taking control of Vovchansk in two days.

According to Censor.NET, the units of the 138th and 25th motorised rifle brigades of the Russian army were assigned to perform this combat task.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv. Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia. President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukiantsi. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the area of Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was ongoing. As of the evening of 14 May, it was reported that the Defence Forces had moved to more favourable positions in the areas of Lukiantsi and Vovchansk to save the lives of the military. The Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Tymoshko, noted that as of the morning of 15 May 2024, the situation in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region was extremely difficult.

There were battles with Russian infantry in the city and its surroundings, and all attacks were repelled. However, the enemy continues to accumulate in Vovchansk and is trying to squeeze our troops out. However, Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend the central quarter of Vovchansk.

In the area of Vovchansk, Ukrainian defences have been significantly strengthened, and attacks on the enemy are becoming more effective. The Russians are unable to drive our troops from their positions in and around the city.

The Russian offensive in the northern Kharkiv region has been effectively halted. The attacking Russian groups have suffered losses, but have not yet been defeated, and heavy fighting to the death continues.

