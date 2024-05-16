"Logs flew like matches": giant FPV drone "Queen of Hornets" drops six kilograms of explosives on occupiers’ dugouts. VIDEO

A batch of new "Queen of Hornets" drones has successfully completed combat testing in the skilful hands of operators from the "BULAVA" unit of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade.

"The Queen of Hornets" has a high level of localisation - the drones are assembled from a large part of Ukrainian parts and electronics. This allowed us to make the drone as cheap as possible in production.

Now the Wild Hornets are moving to the stage of scaling up production. We need thousands of such "Queens" along the entire frontline so that the occupiers have no chance to hide. More to come! Help us to produce powerful drones for our defenders:.

To recap, the operators of the Bulava unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade used FPV drones "Wild Hornets" to repel the attack of the occupiers.

The soldiers destroyed 4 tanks and 1 armoured personnel carrier of the Russian invaders. As a result of the work of Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers lost a lot of manpower and equipment.

