In Odesa, men in military uniforms beat man, pull him out of bus and shove him into minibus. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing people in military uniforms beating a man, pulling him out of minibus and shoving him into a minibus.

According to Censor.NET, people in uniform caught a man in a bus No. 232 with the state number VN2217TR. A video of the incident was posted on social media.

Read more: Restriction of right to drive vehicle will be cancelled after data in TCR is updated - Ministry of Defence

"Regarding the incident that took place in public transport on 16 May in Odesa. It is impossible to establish the cause of the conflict between a man in military uniform and a civilian from the video. The circumstances and participants in the situation are being clarified. An internal investigation has been initiated. The position of the management of the Odesa Regional TCR and SS remains unchanged: any manifestations of violence are unacceptable. Based on the results of the internal investigation, all actions and participants will be given a legal assessment," the Odesa TCR commented.

Read more: Summons thrown into mailbox is not considered to be served - Ministry of Defence