Fight between border guards and Russian invaders in Vovchansk.. VIDEO
Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service are fighting Russian invaders in Vovchansk.
According to Censor.NET, the exclusive footage was published by the State Border Guard Service.
It is noted that in this video, the border guards break through the occupiers' fire to reinforce their comrades.
The situation in Vovchansk
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Forces conducted counter-attacks in the area of Vovchansk.
At the same time, Interior Minister Klymenko said that he was aware of the first shootings of civilians by the occupiers in Vovchansk.
