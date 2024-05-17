Resident of Novorossiysk, Russia, watches attack by strike UAVs and explosions: "Holy f#cking shit. We are being f#cked. Way to go!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a resident of Novorossiysk, Russia, filming a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian's footage included explosions after a UAV hit and the flight of one of the drones.

Warning: Foul language!

According to local residents, more than 20 explosions were heard near Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region. They heard the distinctive sound of drones flying overhead and saw a missile hit the port. After that, a fire broke out there. Previously, the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal and the Transneft terminal were allegedly targeted by the UAVs.

It was also reported that the port of Novorossiysk was allegedly de-energized after the hit.

Later, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, claimed that the Ukrainian attack was "unsuccessful". According to him, Russian air defence allegedly shot down more than 10 drones, and "local fires broke out" as debris fell.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Tuapse. As a result of the crash, a fire broke out on the territory of an oil refinery. At the same time, local residents heard an explosion, which was followed by an air raid alarm.

