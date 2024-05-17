Occupier loses his head on move. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing the moment when fragments of a grenade launcher hit the Russian occupier in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the explosion of a VOG-17 munition, the occupier's head was torn off as he ran along the path.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

VOG-17 is a 30 mm grenade launcher round. It is a fragmentation grenade. The ammunition is designed for the AGS-17 and AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers. The VOG-17 with an instantaneous detonator is one of the first, now obsolete, modifications of fragmentation grenades.

We would like to remind you that recently, artillerymen of the 63rd SMB and the Second International Defence Legion destroyed an enemy position with at least a dozen occupiers. During the attack, the body of one of the occupiers was thrown out of the trench by a blast wave after a direct hit.

The network also published a video showing a fragment of the daily work of the Russian sorting and transshipment base, where the occupiers are preparing to send their "two hundredths" home.

The recording of the funeral team's work shows hundreds of boxes with the dead of the occupiers. The footage shows how new bodies are brought in.

