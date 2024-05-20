Enemy tank with homemade anti-drone defense of "Tsar-Tortoise" type burns near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region
According to Censor.NET, a video of the burning armoured vehicle was posted on social media. According to the author of the publication, the tank was equipped with a homemade anti-drone defence system of the "Tsar-Tortoise" type.
As a reminder, aerial bombers from the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed an enemy T-80 tank with its crew in Soloviove, Donetsk region.
