Enemy tank with homemade anti-drone defense of "Tsar-Tortoise" type burns near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region

According to Censor.NET, a video of the burning armoured vehicle was posted on social media. According to the author of the publication, the tank was equipped with a homemade anti-drone defence system of the "Tsar-Tortoise" type.

