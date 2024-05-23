One of Russia’s targets today is publishing complex, and this is target for Russian terrorists. They want to burn and destroy all spheres of life - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian terrorists want to destroy all spheres of life in Ukraine, which is why they choose targets like the Vivat publishing house in Kharkiv, which was attacked by missiles today.

"Today, the liquidation of the consequences of Russian terrorists' attacks on the Kharkiv region continued all day. Kharkiv, Liubotyn and Derhachi were under attack. Missiles, then guided bombs. One of Russia's targets today is a publishing complex, one of the largest in Ukraine. A missile strike. People were killed, some wounded, a warehouse with books and equipment burned down. Many Ukrainian publishing houses were printing there. And this is a target for Russian terrorists. They want to burn and destroy all spheres of life.

Today, there are many reactions both in Ukraine and in the world to this latest act of Russian terror. But every time such attacks occur, when our cities and villages are destroyed, when lives are destroyed and books and everything that preserves humanity are burned, it is always worth speaking openly about why this is still possible. Only because Ukraine still has limitations in its defence. This is a deficit of air defence systems that the world actually has. This is the lack of long-range capability for our soldiers and the absolute lack of ability to destroy the very source of Russian terror near our borders, including the missile launchers that actually hit Ukraine - the lives of our people.

The vast majority of the world perceives the threat of terror in the same way: people always want reliable protection from terrorists and fair punishment for their attacks against life. And every nation would perceive as wrong and unjust any restrictions in the fight against terror. The defence of life must have all the tools it needs to truly defeat terrorists. And every leader who, like Ukrainians, perceives this, every state that really fully supports our fight against terror, I thank you. But we need more efforts, more determination - the determination of the world's leaders - to make Russian terror finally lose," Zelenskyy said.

