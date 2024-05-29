In Dnipro, man escaped from the TCR through bus window and took bicycle from trunk. Military commissariat says no physical force was used against him. VIDEO

Several videos are currently circulating on social media showing a man climbing out of a minibus with military personnel inside through a window, taking his bicycle from the trunk and calmly leaving the scene of the video. The incident took place in Dnipro.

What does the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCR and SS say?

The TCR confirmed that the incident occurred on 28 May in the city of Dnipro. During the notification of persons liable for military service in one of the districts of the regional centre, this citizen, who, as previously established, had not updated his data in the TCR and SS, was asked to go to the district recruitment and social support centre at his place of registration to update his data and to resolve the issue of his possible administrative liability after establishing the fact and all the circumstances of his violation of the legislation on military registration.

"After this citizen got into the car, his behaviour became inadequate, he began to climb out the open car window, emotionally calling on passers-by to help him leave the car - without explaining the reasons for this reaction," the statement said.

It is also assured that no measures of psychological, physical coercion or influence were applied to this citizen by the military.

What threatens a man?

According to the TCR, all necessary measures are being taken to properly notify the citizen who suspended his communication with the military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support centre in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation.

