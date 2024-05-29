Intelligence eliminated almost hundred occupiers, and also destroyed IFV, tank, MTLB and ACV of enemy in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Ukrainian unit "Ghost" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroy Russian invaders and their equipment in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the moments of the destruction of enemy positions and equipment. A tank, 3 armored personnel carriers, 1 armoured personnel carrier with ammunition, an MTLB, a boat with ammunition, an antenna with a repeater, an IFV, and a D-30 howitzer of the occupiers were destroyed.

Read more: Russians shelled Lyman three times: at least 8 people were injured, houses and administrative buildings were damaged. PHOTOS