Intelligence eliminated almost hundred occupiers, and also destroyed IFV, tank, MTLB and ACV of enemy in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Ukrainian unit "Ghost" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroy Russian invaders and their equipment in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the moments of the destruction of enemy positions and equipment. A tank, 3 armored personnel carriers, 1 armoured personnel carrier with ammunition, an MTLB, a boat with ammunition, an antenna with a repeater, an IFV, and a D-30 howitzer of the occupiers were destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password