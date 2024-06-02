Zelenskyy met with head of Pentagon Austin: they discussed strengthening of air defense and F-16 coalition. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Summit.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

What Zelenskyy and Austin discussed

According to the Head of State, the parties discussed the key issues of Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, the F-16 coalition, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

"I thank President Biden for making an important decision on defensive strikes with American weapons on enemy territory to effectively counter Russian attempts to expand the combat zone.

We appreciate the vital defense and political support of Ukraine from the United States of America," Zelenskyy added.

Read on Censor.NET: War with China can be avoided, we need to talk to Beijing, - Pentagon chief Austin

Conference in Singapore

The Asia Summit has been held for 21 years in a row in Singapore. It is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. This year it will run from 31 May to 2 June.

Among the participants are US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun.

Since 2022, the Russian delegation has not participated in Singapore security meetings.

As a reminder, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on 15-16 June to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelensky met with a US Congressional delegation: they talked about air defense and permission to strike at Russia. Photo report