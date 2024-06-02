In Prague, Russian-speaking foreigners attacked volunteers raising money to support Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the Old Town Square in the centre of the Czech capital Prague, Russian-speaking foreigners attacked volunteers of the Prague Maidan initiative who were collecting money to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Hromadske Radio, this was reported by Novinky.

The police said that the incident occurred on 1 June.

In the video, which was posted by one of the Prague Maidan volunteers, a group of men and women speaking Russian were about to attack them. At one point, a man in the video says in German with a Russian accent that he is German.

As the video shows, the participants of the fight are shouting at each other in Russian and Ukrainian and fighting with an umbrella. The Prague Ukraine stand was damaged during the incident.

Read more: Attack on "Schemes" journalists in Kyiv region: court closed case due to expiration of statute of limitations, 5 years was not enough to consider it

One of the Ukrainian activists published a photo of the physical injuries she sustained during the fight. As she wrote, Russian-speaking women hit a Czech woman on the head, and another Russian-speaking man told a guy"how good Russia is at killing us".





The Prague police also confirmed that they had arrived at the Old Town Square the day before "because of a conflict between two groups of foreigners".

"Criminal investigators are looking into all the circumstances of the incident. They are finding out what happened at the scene. No one was restricted in their personal freedom or detained," said police spokeswoman Eva Kropachova.

Read more: Shooting in Prague: more than 15 dead, police identify shooter

As of 16.00 on 2 June, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Czech Republic had not made any public comments on the incident.

For reference: "The Prague Maidan is one of the largest Ukrainian non-profit organisations in the Czech Republic, which has been actively helping Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.