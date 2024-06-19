Russian told about Russian army’s war with "Baba Yaga" drones, "Skynet", zoophiles, Europeans, Americans and "anti-human mind". VIDEO

A Russian tactical medicine instructor shared his vision of military technologies used by Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, he compared the combat actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the "Skynet" technology in the science fiction film Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Russian especially emphasised the combat performance of Ukrainian unmanned systems such as Vampire, which the occupiers call "Baba Yaga".

For reference:

The Baba Yaga drone has 6 propellers, the same number of ammunition mounts and several batteries. The heavy drone can lift up to 20 kg of explosives. Due to its heavy weight, it can simultaneously drop as many as 4 munitions on enemy vehicles. It can be equipped with a 15 kg warhead. It has good accuracy, radio communication, thermal and infrared cameras. It is able to follow satellites and maps.

Technical characteristics: speed - up to 40 km/h with full load, 80 km/h without load; flight altitude - 400 m; flight range - 10 km; communication range - 6 km; flight time - 37 minutes without load and 23 minutes with 10 kg of weight.

