Ukrainian defenders repel enemy assault in Donetsk region and destroy infantry fighting vehicle and 5 occupiers’ tanks. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled an enemy assault near Pobeda, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, thanks to the work of ATGM operators and ammunition drops from drones, the enemy lost 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 5 tanks. Five occupiers were killed and four more were wounded.
