Enemy learns just like we do. He has thoroughly studied our territory and uses jamming during attacks - Air Force. VIDEO

During the war, the Russian occupiers have significantly improved the tactics of using air attack weapons. The enemy is actively using terrain and equipping more missiles with jamming.

This was stated by the commander of the 96th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, Colonel Serhii Yaremenko of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

When effectively destroying air attack assets, he also takes into account his mistakes. He tries to bypass the air defense system as much as possible to reach the target and deplete the air defense system. He uses the terrain. He has thoroughly studied our territory and started using jammers. Previously, only one missile in the group used to jam, but now they all use active noise interference," he said.

The colonel noted that the enemy is conducting combined strikes on our territory using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and attack UAVs from different directions to overload air defenses.

Read also on Censor.NET: Not a single 'Dagger' has reached Kyiv since May 2023 - Air Force

"He combines cruise missiles with Shaheds, synchronizes them in time, uses ballistic weapons, and simultaneously creates a high enough density of attack from different directions that our air defense system would theoretically be overwhelmed. That is why we also have a concept of "fire density" that we can create. When the enemy exceeds our capabilities, it is theoretically possible not to shoot down a missile. That's why each strike is more and more difficult," Yaremenko explained.

According to him, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has the most important task of predicting the likely nature of the enemy's actions. It is necessary to create a proper cover system to prevent mistakes that the enemy has taken into account.

The commander of the 96th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade added that the Air Force has the necessary weapons to counter the enemy, but this is not enough.

Read on Censor.NET: Air Force on the possible transfer of Patriot from Israel to Ukraine: We are in dire need of air defense systems and missiles for them