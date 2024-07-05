Zelenskyy thanks partners for fulfilling agreements on air defense. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the allies for fulfilling the agreements to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

He said this in his video address, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the Head of State thanked Germany for providing Ukraine with the Patriot system.

"I would like to thank our partners for fulfilling the agreements on air defense. We have set ourselves the task of doubling the strength of our air shield, and today is the beginning of this. I thank Germany for Patriot, which is already in Ukraine. This is great news. Another good news: I thank the United States for another step to strengthen our air defense, our Petriots," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that "we are working further, and there will definitely be new solutions" to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

"Ukrainians have already proved that there are no Russian missiles that we cannot shoot down. And we are doing our best to make Russian terror lose," the Ukrainian leader said.

On July 5, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger announced that the third Patriot air defense system from Germany had arrived in Ukraine.

