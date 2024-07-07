This week we have already strengthened our air defense, next week will be time to continue such steps - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
Within the framework of coalitions and agreements with partners, Ukraine has significantly strengthened its air defense and achieved some results in the delivery of F-16s.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
This week we have already significantly strengthened our air defence, and next week will be a time to continue such steps. Every day, together with our team, we work in detail with our partners on the relevant agreements - both within the Air Defence and F-16 coalitions and bilaterally, in particular with the United States. We are preparing the result that Ukraine needs and our common security with our partners.
On 5 July, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger said that the third Patriot air defense system from Germany had arrived in Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password