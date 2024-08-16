"It’s like Marinka, but even worse, everything has been wiped out to ground": Ukrainian marines tell about special operations in Krynky. VIDEO

A soldier from the 35th Marine Brigade with the call sign Dykyi, a soldier from the 37th Marine Brigade with the call sign Nizh and a soldier from the 38th Marine Brigade with the call sign Tykhyi spoke about operations in Krynky on the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region.

The interview with the soldiers was published on the TSN website, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers told how they entered Krynky, how special operations took place on the Left Bank, how the wounded were evacuated and what the logistics were like.

According to the Ukrainian marines, the operation in Krynky was "very daring": "We were hardly expected there".

"The hardest part is the crossing itself. You know you can leave and not even get there," the soldiers say.

The main goal of Ukrainian soldiers was to draw the Russian occupiers' forces away from other areas.

"There was a high probability that the enemy would pull its reserves from some directions to hold on here. And some of our brothers, who are there even in Donetsk region, breathed a little easier. Because all those reserves that came here to destroy us were mashed here, on the Left Bank, by our marine units," the soldiers said.

"Two divisions have crushed the enemy, and the third division is on its way, which is also being destroyed," the marines said.