Police in Romania detain armed Ukrainians who crossed border: they allegedly asked for "political asylum". VIDEO

Police in the Romanian county of Satu Mare, near the border with Hungary and Ukraine, launched a search operation on Friday, 16 August, for Ukrainian citizens who allegedly sneaked across the border.

This is reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

First, as reported by the Romanian Border Police, at around 1:30 p.m., three people allegedly entered the country - allegedly members of the group that attacked the Ukrainian border patrol.

Later, Ukrainian border guards reported the incident of illegal border crossing to their Romanian counterparts.

The attackers were allegedly carrying military weapons and grenades. According to local media outlet PresaSM, they could have taken the weapons from Ukrainian border guards.

The Satu Mare police deployed search patrols and a helicopter to search for the fugitives. Several groups went to the villages of Târna Mare and Halmeu, and the streets near the border were blocked by police.

According to PresaSM, only two Ukrainian citizens entered the territory of Romania, not three, as previously reported, and they were detained. One of them showed law enforcement officers the place near the border where he had left his weapon.

It is not yet known why the Ukrainians attacked the border patrol and fled to Romania. But they allegedly asked for "political asylum" from the Romanian authorities.