Fire at oil depot in Rostov Region fails to be extinguished for three days. VIDEO

The fire at the "Kavkaz" oil depot in Rostov Region has been extinguished for three days now.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

"The fire at the Proletarsk plant attacked by drones on 18 August has reached 10,000 square metres. More than 500 firefighters are working at the scene," the statement said.

Fuel is burning at the site, and the sky in the area of the fire is covered with black smoke.

As a reminder, on 18 August, the "Kavkaz" oil depot in Rostov Region was attacked by Ukrainian Defence Forces drones.

Later, it became known that more than 10 tanks were on fire at the oil depot.

