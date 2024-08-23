Zelenskyy on fighting in Kharkiv region: We are driving Russian army out. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually driving the Russian invaders out of the Kharkiv region.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State reminded that since the beginning of May, Ukrainian defenders had been able to repel Russia's attempt to attack Kharkiv.

Zelenskyy said he had spoken with the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyy about the fighting in Kharkiv region.

"We are driving the Russian army out, gradually. The occupier will not conquer Kharkiv. He will not conquer our entire Ukraine. I thank each and every person who protects life in Ukraine, who protects our Kharkiv and all other cities and villages of our country. And we will do everything to restore true security," the President said in his address.

The day before, the Third Assault Brigade reported successful offensive operations in the Kharkiv region.

The soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade advanced almost two square kilometres deep into the frontline and took control of the occupiers' battalion defence area in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi: 2 killed, 2 wounded