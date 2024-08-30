ENG
Propagandist Skabeyeva learns to say word "palianytsia" on air of her show. VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Olga Skabeyeva and one of her associates tried to say the Ukrainian word "palianytsia" in the studio.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandists tried to pronounce the word with a difficult articulation for Russians while talking about the latest Ukrainian weapon, the "Palianytsia" drone missile.

For reference:

The "Palianytsia" drone missile was announced on 24 August 2024. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first combat use of the "Palianytsia" at the Independence Day events. According to unconfirmed reports, the "Palianytsia" has a 50 kg warhead, a speed of 500 km/h and a range of up to 500 km.

