17 Ukrainians deported from Russia have been held on border with Georgia for almost month - Russian media. VIDEO

In Georgia, 17 Ukrainian citizens are stuck at the "Daryali" checkpoint on the border with Russia due to problems with their documents. Georgia refuses to let them through because they do not have their original passports and is waiting for Kyiv to confirm their identities.

According to Censor.NET, one of the Ukrainians, Oleksandr Shulhin, told the Russian publication "Kholod" about this.

As noted, Ukrainians live without the possibility to go outside in a basement without windows at the "Daryali" checkpoint, which borders the "Verkhniy Lars" checkpoint.

According to Shulhin, some of them have tuberculosis, but still live in a common room.

Some Ukrainians are former prisoners who served their sentences in Russian colonies. The rest were deported for violating the migration regime.

Shulhin said that he has Ukrainian citizenship, but has lived and worked in Russia for the past 10 years.

In January 2024, he was detained by police and charged with violating the regime of stay. He claims that his passport was taken away from him and he was sent to the Centre for the Temporary Detention of Foreign Citizens in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. He stayed there for almost eight months, after which he was brought to the border with Georgia.

Shulhin has been at the checkpoint since 2 August. Some people, according to him, have been there for about two months, and no one has been released since the beginning of August.

"It's damp, humid, there's no extractor, condensation drips from the pipe. We are simply kept in captivity, not allowed outside, and no one says anything. They just tell us to wait and that's it. Once a week, volunteers bring us food, and I thank them for that. But we don't know why everything works this way and who we should contact," said the Ukrainian citizen.

