In Odesa, there was conflict between TCR and men: Military enlistment office says men attacked soldiers. VIDEO

On 29 August, in Peresypskyi district of Odesa, there was a conflict between representatives of the TCR and civilians.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media.

The TCR commented on the incident.

"The mobile alert group of the Peresypsk RTCR and the Odesa city SS, during a joint patrol with representatives of the National Police, addressed a group of civilians with a legal demand to provide military registration documents. The civilians, who were drinking alcoholic beverages, reacted aggressively due to the lack of documents and expressed a desire to use physical force against the military.

Law enforcement officers and the military had to resist. Subsequently, an additional police unit was called to the scene," the statement said.

The TCR also noted that all servicemen are thoroughly briefed before working in mobile alert groups and do not start conflicts first.

The management of the Odesa RTCR and SS is currently clarifying the final details of the conflict.

