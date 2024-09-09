Volunteer fighters from "Bashkort" company capture crew of Russian BMP-3 and take armored vehicle as trophy in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Bashkort company in the Pokrovsk direction captured the crew of a Russian BMP-3 and captured a serviceable armoured vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Volunteer fighters from Bashkortostan have been fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russia since 2022. The soldiers claim that by helping Ukrainians today, they are preparing for their main battle - for a free Bashkortostan.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password