Wounded Russian invader detonates grenade near his head and self-destructs. VIDEO
Pilots of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade filmed the suicide of an occupant near the village of Makiivka, Luhansk region.
A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade right next to his head, Censor.NET reports .
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Earlier, we wrote that a wounded occupier blew himself up with a grenade in the Donetsk region.
