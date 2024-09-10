Wounded Russian invader detonates grenade near his head and self-destructs. VIDEO

Pilots of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade filmed the suicide of an occupant near the village of Makiivka, Luhansk region.

A wounded occupier committed suicide on the battlefield by detonating a grenade right next to his head, Censor.NET reports .

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Earlier, we wrote that a wounded occupier blew himself up with a grenade in the Donetsk region.

