Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrives on visit to Ukraine. VIDEO

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrives in Ukraine.

This was reported on the social network X by the press service of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET informs.

"After a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Minister Radoslaw Sikorski left for a visit to Ukraine. Minister Sikorski, together with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, laid flowers at the memorial plaque to the victims of the Russian missile attack on 4 September," the statement said.

Earlier, Radoslaw Sikorski said that Ukraine has the right to use Western weapons to defend itself against Russia.

What we know about the Russian attack on Ukraine on 4 September 2024

As reported, on the night of 4 September, Russia launched 5 Tu-95 ms strategic bombers. Later it became known about the launches. In the morning, the occupiers also took off with MiG-31K and Tu-22M3. The Air Force reported that there was a threat to the western regions. It also became known that houses in the area of the main railway station in Lviv were burning due to the Russian attack. According to the latest reports, 7 people were killed and many wounded. According to doctors, 11 people are in critical condition.

In addition, there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. Later it became known that the enemy had launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.

