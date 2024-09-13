In Mukachevo, man hit employee of TCR on head with bottle: He was detained. VIDEO

In Transcarpathia, the military detained a young man near the Transcarpathian RTCR and SS. They reported an attack on an employee of the Mukachevo military registration and enlistment office.

The Transcarpathian TCR commented on the incident.

"The video, which is now being actively circulated online, showing soldiers detaining a young man near a sports ground, needs to be clarified. The incident took place today, 12 September, near the Mukachevo RTCR and SS. Passers-by recorded on video how the soldiers detained the man. However, this video does not objectively reflect all the circumstances and the chronology of events that preceded the detention.

At around 15:30, the aggressive citizen seen in the video approached the front door of the Mukachevo RTCR and SS and knocked on it. A soldier on duty opened the door. At the same time, the visitor unexpectedly hit the serviceman on the head with a glass bottle and tried to escape. A group of servicemen from the daily patrol of the Mukachevo RTCR and SS immediately responded to this act of aggression and detained the attacker, using force to prevent the offender from escaping before the police arrived. Their actions were adequate, swift and decisive, as the situation required an immediate response to the young man's inappropriate and aggressive behaviour. The attacker was handed over to the patrol police. The serviceman was hospitalised and is receiving the necessary medical care," the TCR said.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, and the police are clarifying the circumstances of the incident, including the actions of the soldiers.

"An internal investigation has been launched into the attack on the serviceman. All the circumstances of the incident will be carefully considered by law enforcement agencies, which will give an objective legal assessment of the actions of both the attacker and the servicemen who detained him," they added.

